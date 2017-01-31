Menlo Park: In Trump era, city weighs options, including sanctuary-city status
Four days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Menlo Park's City Council voted unanimously Jan. 24 for a resolution denouncing bigotry, and agreed to look into whether Menlo Park should become a "sanctuary city." The resolution committed the city to "proactively work to ensure the rights and privileges of everyone in Menlo Park, regardless of religion, ancestry, country of birth, immigration status, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|18 hr
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Mon
|Capone
|2
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC