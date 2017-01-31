Menlo Park: In Trump era, city weighs options, including sanctuary-city status

Four days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Menlo Park's City Council voted unanimously Jan. 24 for a resolution denouncing bigotry, and agreed to look into whether Menlo Park should become a "sanctuary city." The resolution committed the city to "proactively work to ensure the rights and privileges of everyone in Menlo Park, regardless of religion, ancestry, country of birth, immigration status, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity."

