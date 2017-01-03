Masked Men Rob Cellphone Store in Pal...

Masked Men Rob Cellphone Store in Palo Alto: Police

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Masked suspects, one with a gun and one with a knife, robbed a cellphone store in Palo Alto on Saturday night. Police are seeking two armed suspects who robbed a Palo Alto cellphone store Saturday evening, just as the store's employees were getting ready to close, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Joey 172
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 08 at 4:34PM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC