Lane reduction eyed for stretch of Middlefield

After years of collisions, congestion and complaints, a bustling, three-block stretch of Middlefield Road near the Menlo Park border may soon be in for a dramatic redesign, including a reduction from four lanes to three. The proposal, which the City Council will consider Monday night, is the culmination of dozens of car accidents and heavy lobbying from residents along Middlefield, who have long maintained that the deteriorating traffic conditions have created dangerous conditions in their neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.