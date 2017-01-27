John Donald is Executive Producer of ...

John Donald is Executive Producer of very local movie,...

Add movie producer to Menlo Park resident John Donald's resume with the release of Superpowerless , which will be screened locally next month at the SF Indie Fest. Tickets are available online as is the trailer .

