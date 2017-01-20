Jaguar Land Rover takes stake in CloudCar cloud services company; first roll-out in electric I-PACE
Jaguar Land Rover has announced a closer partnership with CloudCar, including the adoption of its next-generation cloud services platform and a US$15-million minority investment in the company. Jaguar Land Rover intends to be the first to roll out the next-generation CloudCar platform in its first fully electric model, Jaguar I-PACE.
