INU is a pricey personal scooter for ...

INU is a pricey personal scooter for the urban consumer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Large cities such as New York, San Francisco, and London tend to draw crowds of young professionals, many of whom don't own cars. Green Ride is an Israeli-based company that's hoping to tap into this market of millennial urbanites with INU, a personal, high-tech, electric scooter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) 8 hr Bjrg 131
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Thu hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC