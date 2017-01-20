Inauguration spurs protest, hope: San Mateo County reacts to change in presidential administration
As Peninsula residents gather around events to foster conversation and identify actions they plan to take as a new presidential administration moves into place, area Republicans look with excitement to the months ahead. For many of the events taking place this week, informal conversations about the November election and the changes ahead sparked energy for further dialogue and change.
