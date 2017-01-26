Huge Used Book/CD/DVD Sale
Friends of the Palo Alto Library is holding their next monthly sale of reasonably-priced used books, CDs, DVDs, records, software, games and puzzles, and much more at Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Over 70,000 items, 95% donated and sorted by subject.
