Home Front: Spring garden tour, replace your lawn
The City of Palo Alto Development Services Department has begun requiring an Outdoor Water Efficient Landscape Permit to be issued separately from building permits. The new requirement went into effect on Jan. 1. This new process will enforce the Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance while streamlining the landscape submittal process.
