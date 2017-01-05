Holocaust program pairs survivors with Palo Alto teens
Samantha Alvarez, 19, of Palo Alto, left, heard firsthand the experiences of Denise Elbert, who survived the Jewish Holocaust during World War II. Alvarez was a senior at Gunn High School when she was paired with Elbert as part of the Holocaust Center's Next Chapter program, which offers students the opportunity to learn of the Holocaust from a survivor who lives in the Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Ron
|171
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Thu
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC