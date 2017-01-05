Holocaust Center program pairs survivors with Palo Alto teens

Samantha Alvarez, 19, of Palo Alto, left, heard firsthand the experiences of Denise Elbert, who survived the Jewish Holocaust during World War II. Alvarez was a senior at Gunn High School when she was paired with Elbert as part of the Holocaust Center's Next Chapter program, which offers students the opportunity to learn of the Holocaust from a survivor who lives in the Bay Area.

