Guest Opinion: Common goals, hopes should help us meet challenges
As we begin the year, three new members join the City Council and three of us exit. The new members have just come out of an exceptionally contentious and expensive campaign that focused on the types, amounts and impacts of development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Woody
|183
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC