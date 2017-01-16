Good news: Birth announcements

Good news: Birth announcements

Anshul Garg and Manjiri Gad, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 25, 2016. Xiaower Li and Zhen Luo, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 26, 2016.

