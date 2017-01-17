Go rationally irrational with Palo Alto Players

One of my favorite moments from "Hannah and Her Sisters" is when Woody Allen 's character, entering a movie theater, says, "I just needed a moment to gather my thoughts and be logical and put the world back into rational perspective." Cut to: a scene from the Marx Brothers ' "Duck Soup," when Groucho et al. hit mallets upon marching soldiers' helmets as if they're xylophone keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.