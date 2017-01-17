Go rationally irrational with Palo Al...

Go rationally irrational with Palo Alto Players

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

One of my favorite moments from "Hannah and Her Sisters" is when Woody Allen 's character, entering a movie theater, says, "I just needed a moment to gather my thoughts and be logical and put the world back into rational perspective." Cut to: a scene from the Marx Brothers ' "Duck Soup," when Groucho et al. hit mallets upon marching soldiers' helmets as if they're xylophone keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Kelly 180
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC