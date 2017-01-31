Exclusive: VMware COO Talks NSX Vs. Cisco ACI, Working Under...

Exclusive: VMware COO Talks NSX Vs. C...

With VMware NSX now at a $1 billion run rate, chief operating officer Rajiv Ramaswami spoke with CRN about his vision for the product, competing against Cisco ACI and how NSX is integral to VMware's cloud partnership with Amazon . "Every major initiative at VMware right now has NSX as part of it - our cross cloud architecture, the VMware Cloud Foundation, the cross cloud services, VMware Cloud on AWS - all of those have NSX inside," said Ramaswami, COO, Products and Cloud Services for the Palo Alto, Calif.-based software vendor.

