Compromise on VTA bus-routes plan unveiled
Palo Alto would lose its Line 89 bus route but it would keep service to Gunn High School via Line 88 in a compromise draft bus plan worked out by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority . The Draft Transit Service Plan, scheduled to be presented to the VTA Board of Directors on Jan. 5, would overhaul the entire VTA bus system to increase ridership and make the service more efficient, officials have said.
