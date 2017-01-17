Community input for Caltrain corridor freight deal?
An important next step in the deal for Union Pacific to pull out of providing freight service on the Peninsula corridor is a Request for Proposals for a Short Line operator to carry freight instead of UP. A switch to a short line operator could potentially offer big benefits to freight customers, Peninsula communities, and Caltrain's capital budget, but it depends on what the terms are for the company replacing Union Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Ron
|182
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC