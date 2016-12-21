CEO of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. to ...

CEO of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: World News Report

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. , a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for virtual reality, augmented reality, data center and other connectivity markets announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Raouf Halim, will present at the 19th Annual Needham & Company Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY. Mr. Halim will present at 1:30PM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Sat Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Fri Mayer Lovelace 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hellary Cliton 162
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC