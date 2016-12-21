CEO of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. , a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for virtual reality, augmented reality, data center and other connectivity markets announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Raouf Halim, will present at the 19th Annual Needham & Company Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY. Mr. Halim will present at 1:30PM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings the same day.
