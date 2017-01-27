Brief: Skirmish breaks out at Town and Country
Assistant Principal of Operations Jerry Berkson and Palo Alto Police Department officers investigating a conflict that occured at Town and Country during lunch yesterday. Photo: Emily Hwang The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating what some call a brawl that broke out between Palo Alto High School students and individuals who do not attend Paly at lunch yesterday at Town and Country Village.
