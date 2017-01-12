Books
"The Genius of Judaism." French philosopher and activist Bernard-Henri Lvy discusses his new book and the relationship between Judaism and modern democratic ideals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Thu
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC