Bay Area women converge on Washington D.C. to protest Trump
Bay Area women joined an estimated 500,000 protesters at the nation's capital on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington, celebrating a reawakening of an activist movement after November's unexpected defeat of Hillary Clinton. "I decided to come because I was angry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Woody
|183
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC