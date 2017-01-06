Bay Area Bike Share announces East Ba...

Bay Area Bike Share announces East Bay locations

Motivate, the company that operates Bay Area Bikes Share last month announced the locations of 130 new stations for residents and visitors of Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland. After a lengthy public outreach process, the company that operates Bay Area Bike Share has announced its East Bay locations as part of its 10-fold expansion plan.

