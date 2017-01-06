Bay Area Bike Share announces East Bay locations
Motivate, the company that operates Bay Area Bikes Share last month announced the locations of 130 new stations for residents and visitors of Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland. After a lengthy public outreach process, the company that operates Bay Area Bike Share has announced its East Bay locations as part of its 10-fold expansion plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Joey
|172
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC