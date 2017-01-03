Automakers, suppliers team up to shar...

Automakers, suppliers team up to share costs of self-driving cars

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Automotive suppliers and automakers are expanding alliances to develop self-driving car technology that can serve multiple automakers, as the race to put such vehicles on the road separates companies that can go it alone from those that need help sharing the financial and technical burdens. New Autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.

