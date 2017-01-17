Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosis Timing, Ambulatory ECG Monitoring...

From the University of Birmingham Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, City Hospital, Birmingham, UK ; Health Outcomes Research and Health Economics & Outcomes Research , CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Inc, Cincinnati, OH; Diagnostics and Monitoring Research, Medtronic, Mounds View, MN ; and Cardiac Electrophysiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, Palo Alto, CA .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.