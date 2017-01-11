AeroForm Tissue Expander System for Breast Reconstruction Cleared by FDA

The AeroForm Tissue Expander System from AirXpanders , a company based in Palo Alto, California, won FDA de novo regulatory approval to be introduced for sale in the U.S. The device is designed to provide a better option over saline expanders for women undergoing breast reconstruction following a mastectomy. Currently, saline expanders are implanted that are then inflated via regular injections of saline.

