AeroForm Tissue Expander System for Breast Reconstruction Cleared by FDA
The AeroForm Tissue Expander System from AirXpanders , a company based in Palo Alto, California, won FDA de novo regulatory approval to be introduced for sale in the U.S. The device is designed to provide a better option over saline expanders for women undergoing breast reconstruction following a mastectomy. Currently, saline expanders are implanted that are then inflated via regular injections of saline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medgadget.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC