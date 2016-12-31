Year in Review: In Memoriam

Year in Review: In Memoriam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Sidney Drell, professor emeritus of theoretical physics at SLAC National Accelorator Laboratory and a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, died on Dec. 21 at the age of 90. Photo courtesy Stanford News Service. As the Weekly reflects back on 2016, we remember those who the Palo Alto community lost over the past year who played a significant role in shaping the community, the nation and even the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer 10 hr Mayer Lovelace 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Hellary Cliton 162
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC