Year in Review: In Memoriam
Sidney Drell, professor emeritus of theoretical physics at SLAC National Accelorator Laboratory and a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, died on Dec. 21 at the age of 90. Photo courtesy Stanford News Service. As the Weekly reflects back on 2016, we remember those who the Palo Alto community lost over the past year who played a significant role in shaping the community, the nation and even the world.
