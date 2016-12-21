Workshop will help New England seafood businesses enter global competition
The need to transition to more sustainable fisheries has become an immutable mantra, and a February workshop at Salem State University may help New England seafood businesses sharpen their business focus and their approach to investors. The three-day workshop, scheduled for Feb. 6-8, is being organized by Carmel, California-based Fish 2.0 as a primer for New England wild-caught seafood businesses - both established and start-ups - interested in making a bigger splash in the markets in which they operate.
Read more at Bangor Daily News.
