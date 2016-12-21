Woman killed after thrown from spooked horse
A Santa Clara woman out for a horseback ride with friends in Palo Alto died after her horse threw her, Palo Alto police said. Lorie Kerr, 57, died of cranial cerebral injuries, according to the Santa Clara County Coroner's office.
