Wish You Were Here Extravaganza, Part IV
ITALY: Chef Rocco Biale, from Walnut Creek's Rocco's pizzeria and restaurant, took his family to Sassello in Northern Italy this fall to visit the extended family. Our adventuresome readers have been trekking around the world, visiting places as varied as the Arctic Circle, Italy, England and Belgium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|15 hr
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Fri
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hellary Cliton
|162
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC