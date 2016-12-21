The 25 most expensive ZIP codes in America
Real estate listings site Property Shark recently used data from all residential transactions closed in 2016 to determine which ZIP codes across the US were most expensive for buyers . California dominated the list with 17 cities represented, including well-known places like Beverly Hills and its famous 90210 ZIP code.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Troy
|159
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
