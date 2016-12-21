Sidney Drell, adviser to presidents on nuclear weapons, dies
Sidney Drell, a physicist who served for nearly half a century as a top adviser to the U.S. government on military technology and arms control, died Wednesday at his home in Palo Alto. He was 90. Mr. Drell combined groundbreaking work in particle physics - he directed the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center , now the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory , for nearly 30 years - with a career in Washington as a technical adviser and defense intellectual.
