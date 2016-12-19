Saratoga: City Council rejects minimum wage ordinance, growing marijuana outdoors
The Saratoga City Council departed from other Bay Area communities by rejecting an ordinance setting a minimum wage in the city following a Dec. 7 public hearing. The city still must comply with Senate Bill 3, which raises the minimum wage to $15 by 2023.
