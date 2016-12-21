San Rafael meter program collects $1,...

San Rafael meter program collects $1,100 for homeless

The pink meters dotting the streets of downtown San Rafael have garnered $1,100 in spare change for Marin's homeless. In three months, some business owners say the meter program has done just what it set out to do -reduce the number of homeless in the area.

