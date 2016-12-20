Panel Clears Judge in Stanford Rape Case: No - Convincing Evidence of Bias'
On Monday, the state agency that oversees judicial discipline in California ruled that Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky did not commit misconduct, and found no evidence that he displayed bias when he handed down what was perceived by his critics as a lenient sentencing against a Stanford swimmer convicted of rape. "The commission has concluded that there is not clear and convincing evidence of bias, abuse of authority, or other basis to conclude that Judge Persky engaged in judicial misconduct warranting discipline," the 11-member California Commission on Judicial Performance concluded, according to the Associated Press.
