Palo Alto's Midtown Shopping Center sold for $15.26 million

A shopping center that has long been the centerpiece of Palo Alto's Midtown neighborhood has been sold to a private investor, according to an announcement from Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment company that brokered the deal. A family that owned the 18,555-square-foot neighborhood shopping center on Middlefield Road, which was built in 1956, sold it for $15.26 million -- or $822 per square foot, according to the press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.