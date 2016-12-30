Palo Alto vandalized with swastika-like graffiti in 6...
Six locations around Palo Alto, including two law offices, were vandalized with what police believe were meant to be swastikas on Thursday night. The vandal or vandals drew the swastika symbol with the arms facing the wrong direction, said Lt.
