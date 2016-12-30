Palo Alto vandalized with swastika-li...

Palo Alto vandalized with swastika-like graffiti in 6...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Six locations around Palo Alto, including two law offices, were vandalized with what police believe were meant to be swastikas on Thursday night. The vandal or vandals drew the swastika symbol with the arms facing the wrong direction, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr MAGA 160
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC