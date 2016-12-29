Palo Alto: Teen launches website to improve mental health of peers

Los Altos High School junior Nadia Ghaffari, left, interviews Amma Kankam, who lives in Ghana, for a segment on TeenzTalk.org, a website Ghaffari started to connect teens on mental health and other topics related to wellness in response to the suicide clusters in Palo Alto during the 2008-09 and 2014-15 school years. It was during an AP psychology unit on depression highlighting the suicide clusters in Palo Alto that Nadia Ghaffari decided to do her part in improving the mental health of teens.

