Palo Alto: Teen launches website to i...

Palo Alto: Teen launches website to improve mental health of peers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Los Altos High School junior Nadia Ghaffari, left, interviews Amma Kankam, who lives in Ghana, for a segment on TeenzTalk.org, a website Ghaffari started to connect teens on mental health and other topics related to wellness in response to the suicide clusters in Palo Alto during the 2008-09 and 2014-15 school years. It was during an AP psychology unit on depression highlighting the suicide clusters in Palo Alto that Nadia Ghaffari decided to do her part in improving the mental health of teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Troy 159
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC