Palo Alto school district trustee injured in 'serious' car accident in Israel

Palo Alto Board of Education member Terry Godfrey was injured in a "serious" car accident this week while traveling with her family in Israel, according to her husband, Steve. Godfrey, who was on vacation with her husband and two children in Jerusalem, "suffered the most serious injuries of the family," Steve wrote Friday to Superintendent Max McGee in an email, which was provided to the Palo Alto Weekly at his request.

