Palo Alto: Man killed in Caltrain crash identified

Caltrain pulls into the Tamian Station in San Jose Thursday Feb. 3, 2011. Caltrain announced today that because of their multi-million dollar budget shortfall, they have no choice but to reduce service along their line between Gilroy and San Francisco to only commute hours and in some cases, service along some portions of the line - such as that between Gilroy and San Jose - will cease completely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.