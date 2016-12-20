Palo Alto: Housing Authority to make offer on Buena Vista
Buena Vista Mobile Home Park residents and supporters celebrate Posada on Saturday, December 3, 2016, in Palo Alto. The board of Santa Clara County's housing authority voted 6-0 Tuesday to make an offer to buy Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto in an effort to prevent its closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC