Palo Alto: Family-owned shopping center sells for $15 million

A shopping center in Palo Alto's Midtown area, which includes stores at 2615-2699 Middlefield Road such as Palo Alto CafA©, Baskin Robbins and The UPS Store, has sold for $15.26 million. Redevelopment of the neighborhood staple, shown here on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, is a possibility.

