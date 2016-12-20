Palo Alto and Stanford reach stop-gap deal for fire protection

With the contract dispute between Palo Alto and Stanford University over fire services dragging into its fourth year, the two agencies have reached an interim deal that will maintain the 40-year partnership between the local Fire Department and the university at least until June 30, 2017. The agreement , which the City Council unanimously approved last week, ensures that the city will continue to provide fire services to Stanford for a fee of $4.8 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.