Minimum wage: Bay Area cities prepare for increases in 2017

Friday Dec 30

A large group of protesters made up of fast food, home care and child care workers and organizers take over the intersection of 98th Avenue and International Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The protest was part of a national day of action to bring the minimum wage up to $15 per hour. Minimum wage rates are increasing for cities around the Bay Area on the first day of the new year, bringing with them the continued debate over whether they're an effective means of addressing the region's housing-affordability crisis, or an undue burden on businesses trying to stay competitive.

