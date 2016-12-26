Mental-health resources for Bay Area ...

Mental-health resources for Bay Area teenagers increasing in 2017

Read more: Stanford

Since 2009, at least 15 young people in Palo Alto have died by suicide. For the last several years, adolescent mental health experts from Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford have been partnering with many other community organizations to improve options for teens' mental health care.

