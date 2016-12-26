Mental-health resources for Bay Area teenagers increasing in 2017
Since 2009, at least 15 young people in Palo Alto have died by suicide. For the last several years, adolescent mental health experts from Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford have been partnering with many other community organizations to improve options for teens' mental health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|19 hr
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Dec 19
|tam6cats
|128
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC