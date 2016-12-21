Jewish Federation awards new grants

Capital and one-time grants totaling $1.15 million will be awarded to Berkeley Hillel toward its $8 million building renovation project, the Jewish Home for its campus transformation project and to J. for a joint strategic planning process. Seed-funding grants totaling $430,000 will go to At the Well: Bay Area Jewish Women's Wellness Hub; Brandeis School of San Francisco for a teacher training program; the JCC of San Francisco for a youth inclusion initiative; the Shabbat initiative OneTable for its Bay Area launch; the Oshman Family JCC of Palo Alto, and the Slingshot Fund for its Bay Area guidebook highlighting innovative Jewish nonprofits in the Bay Area.

