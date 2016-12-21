Imagine commutes at 'hyper' speed

An annual report ranked the South Carolina's drivers third worst in the nation, citing statistics for roadway fatalities, speeding and drunken driving, among other factors. Cars pack Interstate 26. File/Leroy Burnell/Staff An annual report ranked the South Carolina's drivers third worst in the nation, citing statistics for roadway fatalities, speeding and drunken driving, among other factors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.