Hundreds Support Minorities, Immigrants at Pair of Rallies
Hundreds of people unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election rallied in Palo Alto and San Jose on Sunday in support of minorities and undocumented immigrants. The Palo Alto rally was organized by the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, and the the goal was to emphasize unity against racism, hate and misogyny on the day before the Electoral College votes for the president.
