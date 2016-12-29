Home Front: Creek monitoring; recycling help
If the rain starts coming down and you're curious how high the local creeks are getting and you don't want to venture out to see for yourself, you can go to the city's website and see the levels of four different creeks in real time, or even view some from the webcam. Over the holidays you may have guests, lots of food, and wrapping paper, boxes and other things you don't normally need to dispose of.
