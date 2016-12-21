Election Results: Meet SVBC's New, Re...

Election Results: Meet SVBC's New, Returning Board Members

Tuesday Dec 20

This year's member election, which concluded on December 12 , resulted in a resounding approval for four candidates for the Board of Directors: incumbents James Lucas and Ian Dewar, along with two new candidates, Daina Lujan and Amie Ashton. The Board of Directors of SVBC is elected to serve the membership in guiding policy, conducting governance, and keeping the organization effective in pursuing our key mission to promote the bicycle for everyday use.

