Before Trump takes office, schools lo...

Before Trump takes office, schools look to protect undocumented students

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Mountain View Voice

Students and faculty watch a clip of president elect Donald Trump discussing his immigration plans on TV show "60 Minutes" during a panel on immigration at Foothill College on Nov. 30, 2016. The Los Altos Hills community college is looking for ways to protect its undocumented students in anticipation of the new presidential administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 20 Jay m25 4
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Dec 19 tam6cats 128
Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo! Dec 17 Hellary Cliton 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC